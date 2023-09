Updated on: September 17, 2023 13:34 IST

Asia Cup 2023: Anil Kumble's search will make Rohit Sharma's dream come true, who is the X Factor of Team India?

Search of former Indian player Anil Kumble: Will Kuldeep Yadav be able to make the dream of Team India and Rohit Sharma come true? Watch this video to know the story of Kuldeep's amazing comeback.