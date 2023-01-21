Sunday, January 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. WATCH: Two blasts took place in Jammu's Narwal

News Videos

Updated on: January 21, 2023 22:08 IST

WATCH: Two blasts took place in Jammu's Narwal

Seven people were injured in the twin blasts in Narwal area of ​​Jammu on Saturday. Two big explosions were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar of Narwal, which is known as the hub of trucks.
news jammu blast Hindi News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News