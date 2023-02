Updated on: February 01, 2023 22:27 IST

Union Budget 2023: Congress raised questions on exemption of income tax up to Rs 7 lakh in Budget 2023

Union Budget 2023: After today's budget of the Modi government, the middle class lottery has started. After the exemption of income tax up to Rs 7 lakh, the pockets of the service class have become hot. When this money circulates in the economy, consumption will increase.