  5. 'Tomorrow We Could Be At Centre', Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Amid Tussle With LG

Updated on: January 17, 2023 14:46 IST

Arvind Kejriwal On LG: केजरीवाल ने विधानसभा में कहा, 'LG साहब हमारे काम पर रोक लगाते हैं'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that tomorrow it could be his party at the Centre amid the ongoing tussle between the government in the national capital and LG Vinay Saxena.
