Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. "There is zero tolerance for crime in UP right now"- CM Yogi

News Videos

Updated on: February 03, 2023 16:44 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath on Crime: "There is zero tolerance for crime in Uttar Pradesh right now" | India TV Samvaad

India TV Dialogue Budget 2023: 694 days after the BJP's historic victory on March 10, 2022, UP's number one, Yogi Adityanath, came on the platform of India TV for the first time today.
news Samvaad Budget 2023 india tv Yogi Aditanath CM Yogi UP Crime

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News