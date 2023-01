Updated on: January 27, 2023 16:51 IST

Bihar Politics: The war of words between Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha intensifies.

Bihar Politics: The war of words between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha has intensified. On the statement of Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha said in a press conference today that he did not come to JDU but was called when the party became weak.