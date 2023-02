Updated on: February 06, 2023 18:25 IST

The earthquake wreaked havoc in 2 countries today; PM Modi extended a helping hand, & 2 NDRF teams will Leave

Today, more than 640 people have died in Turkey and Syria. Keeping in mind such a disaster, on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two teams of the NDRF will go to Turkey. India will send relief material and doctors to Turkey along with the NDRF team.