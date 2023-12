Updated on: December 07, 2023 12:21 IST

In the competition for the Chief Ministerial position in Rajasthan, Ashwini Vaishnav's name has taken the forefront. Ashwini Vaishnav, a central minister holding significant portfolios, emerges as a leading candidate for the role of Chief Minister in Rajasthan.