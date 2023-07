Updated on: July 08, 2023 23:31 IST

Special Report: Rain lashes Delhi, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

Special Report: The mood of the monsoon is hot at this time... In the last 24 hours, hardly any area of ​​the country has been saved from monsoon rains... What happened in the last 24 hours is just a trailer, in the next 100 hours there is a big danger. Could...