Updated on: December 19, 2023 17:44 IST

Shashi Tharoor, Dimple Yadav and over 40 other MPs suspended in Parliament | Breaking News

Parliament Suspended MPs: More than 40 more opposition MPs including Shashi Tharoor, Dimple Yadav and Manish Tewari were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, about 33 MPs were suspended.