Updated on: May 31, 2023 15:01 IST

Shahbad Dairy Murder: Delhi Police says Sahil made plan to kill sakshi 15 days ago

There has been a big disclosure in Delhi's witness murder case. A day before the incident, there was an argument between Sakshi and Sahil. Sakshi, her friend Bhavna and another friend Jhabru together threatened Sahil. Police interrogation has revealed that Sahil had planned to kill Sakshi 15 days.