Updated on: June 01, 2023 14:11 IST

Bageshwar Baba On Sakshi Case: What did Baba bageshwar's say about delhi sakshi murder case ?

Delhi Sahil Sakshi Murder Case: After the gruesome murder of Sakshi, voices are being raised from every corner of the country regarding Love Jihad. First Shraddha murder case, then Sakshi and now Manvi, what is going on in the country, at whose behest Hindu daughters are being trapped in the trap of