Updated on: February 26, 2024 10:04 IST

Sandeshkhali Incident: Nisith Pramanik hits out at WB govt, says TMC won't gain anything...

Sandeshkhali Incident: Union minister Nisith Pramanik hits out at West Bengal government over Sandheshkhali Violence. He said Trinamool Congress (TMC) would not gain any advantage from the situation and reassured that authorities possess the capability to locate Shajahan Sheikh within an hour.