Updated on: October 10, 2022 7:55 IST

RJD की राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी बैठक का आज दूसरा दिन, दिल्ली में पहली बार हो रहा है बैठक

RJD chief Lalu Yadav's son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday walked out of the party's national executive meeting here midway, alleging that a senior leader had abused him.Coming out of the party's two-day national executive meeting at the NDMC Convention Centre here, he said that senior leader Shyam Rajak abused him when he called the latter to know about the program's timing.#rjd #laluyadav #tejpratapyadav #indiatv