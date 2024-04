Updated on: April 05, 2024 17:12 IST

Reserve Bank Of India keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced the first policy outcome of the financial year 2025 on April 05. On monetary policy decisions, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "The Reserve Bank decided to keep the Policy Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%".