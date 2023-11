Updated on: November 29, 2023 13:33 IST

Rescue of 41 workers echoes "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan inside Uttarkashi tunnel

All 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel collapse were successfully rescued on the 17th day of the incident, marking a major success. Officials, including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh, welcomed the workers at the site.