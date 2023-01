Updated on: January 29, 2023 23:58 IST

Ram Mandir: Will the idol of Ram Lala be made from this 6 lakh year old stone?

Ram temple is getting ready in Ayodhya, it is expected that the temple will be ready by the year 2024. Two Shaligram rocks are being brought from Nepal to install the idols of Lord Rama and Mother Sita in the temple.