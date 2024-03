Updated on: March 01, 2024 17:42 IST

Political Parties Declare Their Income: BJP, Congress or AAP, Who Earned The Highest?

Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and the Association for Democratic Reforms shed a light on the income and expenditure of the six national parties in the fiscal year 2022-23, including BJP, Congress and AAP. Let's break it down to know who earned how much?