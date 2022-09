Updated on: September 16, 2022 14:40 IST

PM Modi Was Welcomed At SCO Summit Ready To Promotes India's Innovation, Start-up Model

PM Modi To Address Key Note In Today's SCO Summit, Eyeballs On Xi Jinping And PM Modi's Meet and his meeting with Shehbaz Sharif. However, PM will be meeting President Putin and sign on 30 deals. PM Modi received a warm welcome on his arrival.#pmmodi #xijinping #scosummit #indiatv