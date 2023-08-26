Saturday, August 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Owaisi speaks with father of student who was slapped by children in Muzaffarnagar school

News Videos

Updated on: August 26, 2023 22:38 IST

Owaisi speaks with father of student who was slapped by children in Muzaffarnagar school

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Saturday spoke to the parent of the child who was beaten by another student on instructions of a teacher.
Asaduddin Owaisi Muzaffarnagar School Muzaffarnagar

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News