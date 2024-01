Updated on: January 01, 2024 8:23 IST

Over 151 Myanmar Soldiers Flee To Mizoram Amid Conflict With Armed Ethnic Group

At least 151 Myanmarese soldiers fled to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps in the neighbouring country were overrun by an armed ethnic group, an Assam Rifles officer said. Watch To know more!