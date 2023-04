Updated on: April 04, 2023 21:17 IST

News on Mughal Empire : Akbarnama, Badshahnama.. Did the pages of the book have been torned ?

Now there will be no mention of Mughal court in the books,,,How great akbar was... It won't be taught... After NCERT, UP Board has also removed Mughal chapter from class 12 syllabus.