Updated on: November 28, 2021 19:00 IST

Muqabla : What is the real meaning of Bhagwat`s definition of Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that there is no India without Hindus and there are no Hindus without India. He further stressed that India and Hindus cannot be separated.