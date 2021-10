Published on: October 30, 2021 18:35 IST

Muqabla: Barricades removed, are farmers ready to leave Delhi borders?

The farmers have agreed to allow only two-wheelers and ambulances at the Tikri border, where the police removed the barricading which was in place for the last 11 months in view of farmers' protest. They have also agreed that border will open only from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.