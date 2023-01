Updated on: January 06, 2023 20:30 IST

Muqabla: Akhilesh Yadav came out to support Bollywood, Targeted BJP to use cinema to spread hatered

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came out in support of Bollywood and slammed the BJP for making films a tool for political ideology. He said, "Film is a means of entertainment, but the BJP govt is using it as a tool for political ideology."