Updated on: February 12, 2023 18:50 IST

Breaking News: Mufti Shamsuddin Sahib Nazim's statement – ​​UCC is not only an issue of Muslims

In the conference of Jamiat Ulema, Mufti Shamsuddin Sahib Nazim gave a statement about UCC and said that UCC is not only an issue of Muslims, but everyone needs to consider it.