Updated on: February 29, 2024 17:43 IST

Marcus Stoinis agrees to BBL contract extension with Melbourne stars | Sports Wrap

BCCI announced their central contracts for the 2023-2024 season with 30 players in the list across four categories, with 11 of them being named for the first time. In the Women's Premier League, the UP Warriors opened their account against the Mumbai Indians after losses in the first two games.