Updated on: April 22, 2024 15:10 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to face congress' Karan Uchiyarda in Jodhpur

Jodhpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024:Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is a sitting MP from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, is looking to score a hat-trick. Aiming to prevent him from doing so, Congress has fielded Karan Singh Uchiyarda.