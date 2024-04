Updated on: April 21, 2024 18:53 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Mahesh Sharma Against SP's Mahendra Singh Nagar in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: The BJP has nominated their incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma, who secured victories in both 2014 and 2019 by substantial margins. Those contesting Sharma are Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party and Rajendra Singh Solanki from the Bahujan Samaj Party.