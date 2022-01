Updated on: January 14, 2022 21:25 IST

Kurukshetra | Yogi's Hindutwa plank or Akhilesh's caste combination - what will work in UP?

There has been a slew of resignations from BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of upcoming assembly polls. As many as 10 MLAs, including two ministers, have quit the saffron party claiming that they have done so in the interest of OBCs and other backward classes. The leaders who have joined SP said the Yogi Adityanath govt has neglected backward castes.