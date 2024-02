Updated on: February 01, 2024 10:26 IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia praises PM Modi, says "Govt. made revolutionary change in past nine years”

Ahead of the interim budget presentation 2024, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised PM Narendra Modi, stating that the 'Modi' government has made revolutionary changes in the past nine years. Watch the video to know more!