Updated on: September 30, 2022 8:29 IST

Jamia Firing: Delhi के Jamia Millia University में हुआ बवाल, दो छात्रों के गुटों में हुई झड़प

A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after he was allegedly shot at by another student inside the Holy Family Hospital premises on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 9:00 pm on Thursday (September 29) at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia university.#jamiamilliaislamia #firing #indiatv