Updated on: September 21, 2022 8:32 IST

Iran Hijab Row: Iran Witnesses Huge Protest Against Mahsa Amini's Death Over Hijab Controversy

At least 3 persons were killed during protests, that intensified in several cities of Iran on Tuesday. Massive protests broke out after Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died soon after she was detained by the morality police for wearing Hijab (headscarf) improperly. Al Jazeera reported that an Iranian Governor, Esmail Zarei Kousha confirmed the news and said that three people died suspiciously during illegal protests in recent days.Some visuals shared by Iran News International even showed Iranian security officials directly shooting at protestors, but Governor Kousha of the northwestern Kurdistan province denied any such claims, and said, Investigations have shown that these people were shot and killed by those working against the establishment and with firearms that are not employed by any tiers of security or law enforcement forces in the province.#iran #hijabcontroversy #indiatv