Friday, April 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

News Videos

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 cases, 50,356 discharges, and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus Cases India Total Cases India Tv Covid 19

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News