Delhi govt issues new Covid control guidelines
Special News: India recorded nearly 40,000 COVID-19 Cases in the last 24 hours
With 39,726 new infections, India reports highest COVID-19 cases
Recommended Video
Delhi govt issues new Covid control guidelines
Special News: India recorded nearly 40,000 COVID-19 Cases in the last 24 hours
With 39,726 new infections, India reports highest COVID-19 cases
With 35,871 new infections, India reports highest number of COVID cases in 2021
Top News
India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months
Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Mamata vs Modi in Varanasi in 2024? TMC's tweet triggers speculation
BREAKING: Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised few days after testing COVID-19 positive
Need for comprehensive, expert-led mechanism to expeditiously investigate COVID-19 origin: India
On this day: MS Dhoni led India to 2011 World Cup victory
Latest News
Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine, says ''all well'
10 years of 2011 World Cup victory: Members of winning squad remember the historic moment
Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma send love to Dia Mirza on her pregnancy
Top 9 News: Covid vaccine centres to be open on all days in April
Jammu and Kashmir police, security forces carrying out operation in Pulwama, 3 terrorists trapped
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday 2 April, 2021
Maharashtra records 43,183 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Super 100: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting today amid surge in COVID-19 cases
India logs 81,466 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest single-day jump in six months
Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Delhi records highest single-day spike of 2,700 cases this year, CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting
Scolded for playing games on mobile, Noida teen jumps to death
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express services to be suspended from today
Mamata vs Modi in Varanasi in 2024? TMC's tweet triggers speculation
Polling not disrupted at booth number 7 in West Bengal's Nandigram: Election Commission
Mamata cries cheating in Nandigram, raises questions over EC's 'silence'
Will Didi contest from another seat? PM Modi chides Mamata as Nandigram votes
80% voting in West Bengal, 73% in Assam in second phase, says EC
Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens
Need for comprehensive, expert-led mechanism to expeditiously investigate COVID-19 origin: India
Imran Khan to chair key meeting on Pak-India relations today
Europe's vaccination program is 'unacceptably slow': WHO
7 Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted as China clamps down
Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine, says ''all well'
Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have immediately isolated myself'
Ajay Devgn Birthday: How Ishq actor found love in Kajol, journey from friends to life partners
Kapil Sharma Birthday:From working in PCO to comedy king;inspirational story of India's ace comedian
Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma send love to Dia Mirza on her pregnancy
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: Expected specifications, price
Asus ROG announces Ultimate Boss Fight e-sports gaming event: How to register
Apple adds 2 new Siri voices to eliminate gender bias
Oppo F19 to launch in India on April 6: What to expect
Twitter users can now add stickers to Fleets: Here's how it works
NIIT buyback price fixed at Rs 240, offer opens on April 12
PNB extends validity of old cheque of OBC and United Bank of India by 3 months
Wipro buying Australian firm Ampion for Rs 858 crore
SBI outage: Online, App, YONO, UPI services down for maintenance activities
GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March
Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs flaunt high style quotient as they get snapped
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at actor's love story with Upasana Kamineni (PICS)
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone THESE pictures are proof of Bollywood celebrities' love for food
Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep, Farah Khan visit birthday girl Sunita Kapoor| PICS
Rashami Desai looks like a breath of fresh air in her latest Instagram pictures
As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?
Mindful eating in times of work from home
Know about Multiple myeloma cancer, symptoms and treatment
Stop believing these coronavirus myths as India experiences fast-growing COVID second wave
COVID19: Pandemic stress, boredom linked to increased smoking
Gol gappe vs pani puri: Divided by name, united by craving, Desi Twitterati fight over street snack
What's next mayonnaise coffee? Netizens can't decide if they want Delhi's 'butter coffee'
Hera Pheri turns 21: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's funny dialogues light up Twitter
Viral Video: Parrot singing Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' baffles Internet
Bobby Deol, are you a time traveller? Funny video of actor doing 'swab test' on Aishwarya in 1997
Horoscope April 2: Aquarius sign will be lucky today, know astrological predictions about others
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband-wife at home
April Fools' Day 2021: Wishes, Jokes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses
Vastu Tips: These 10 things in the house make Goddess Lakshmi upset
Horoscope April 1: Cancerians to have monetary benefits, know about other zodiacs