Updated on: December 26, 2022 7:42 IST

China Corona: In 20 days, 25 crore people of China became Corona positive, about 5 thousand died every

China Corona | Corona continues to wreak havoc in China. Everyday thousands of patients are dying of corona. The situation has become so uncontrollable that the government there is no longer able to handle it. In the last 20 days only in China, about 250 million people have become Corona positive