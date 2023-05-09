Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Imran Khan Arrested News: Pakistan EX Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested

News Videos

Updated on: May 09, 2023 19:07 IST

Imran Khan Arrested News: Pakistan EX Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested

Pakistan Army Arrests Imran Khan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court. It has been told that he has been arrested by Pak Rangers.
Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Arrested Alqadir Trust Case Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistani Rangers Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Arrest Imran

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News