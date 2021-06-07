Monday, June 07, 2021
     
  Heavy traffic spotted at ITO as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eases in Delhi

Heavy traffic spotted at ITO as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eases in Delhi

Heavy traffic was seen at Delhi's ITO as the national capital began to gradually lift lockdown restrictions from today. Several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and a few buses were seen on the roads as some people started going to their workplaces. The Delhi government has allowed all private offices to operate with 50 per cent capacity between 9 am and 5 pm. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged all those who can work from home to continue to do so.
Delhi Coronavirus Delhi Metro Delhi Unlock

