Updated on: November 18, 2023 23:47 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Election in India...Pakistani Says Modi-Modi!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Pakistan is most afraid of Narendra Modi... In Pakistan, only tomorrow's date is not going on... There is discussion about the World Cup final tomorrow, but even more than this there is discussion about 3rd December. When election results will come in 5 states...