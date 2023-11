Updated on: November 29, 2023 13:25 IST

G. Kishan Reddy appeals for support in Telangana Polls: Vote for a Dual-Engine Govt

Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy launched a strong critique against the KCR government ahead of the state elections. Urging voters to support a dual-engine government, he emphasized the need to eliminate corruption and dynastic politics