Updated on: October 01, 2022 10:13 IST

Gujarat के Vadodara से Mathura तक दिखा गरबा का खूबसूरत नज़ारा, देशभर में नवरात्री की धूम

People all over the country have dipped into the colour of the festival as they are celebrating Navratri with full rituals and devotions. The nine-day-long festival, dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, falls in the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival started on September 26 and will continue till Vijayadashami, October 5. It is believed that, during Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Durga killed the mighty demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga during the same period. Though all nine days of the festival have their own importance, the last five days are celebrated with more enthusiasm and are termed as Durga Puja.#durgapuja #durgapandal #navratri2022 #indiatv