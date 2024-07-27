Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. FM Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts CM Mamata's mic off at NITI Aayog meet claims, says 'Not true'

News Videos

Updated on: July 27, 2024 18:31 IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts CM Mamata's mic off at NITI Aayog meet claims, says 'Not true'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 27, refuted West Bengal Mamata Banerjee’s claims that her mike was put off during the NITI Aayog meet. Watch to know more!

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement