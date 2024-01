Updated on: January 30, 2024 12:27 IST

ED concludes search at Hemant Soren's Delhi residence, seizes Jharkhand CM's BMW

Enforcement Directorate team left from the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren late. The investigation team also seized a BMW car belonging to CM Soren. An ED team visited the Delhi residence of CM Soren to question him in connection with a money laundering case.