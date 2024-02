Updated on: February 25, 2024 12:25 IST

David Warner's final bilateral tour for Australia meets anticlimactic end | Sports Wrap

England have gone ahead of India even further in the fourth Test in Ranchi after two days of play. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their campaign with a thrilling 2-run win against the UP Warriorz. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.