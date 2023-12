Updated on: December 04, 2023 11:16 IST

Counting begins for 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on December 04.