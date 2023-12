Updated on: December 01, 2023 19:09 IST

COP28 summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak arrives for the summit in Dubai, UAE

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the COP28 Summit Dubai, UAE on Dec 01. He was welcomed by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secy Gen. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of the COP28 Summit.