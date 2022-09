Updated on: September 16, 2022 9:57 IST

Cheetah Reintroduction Plan: Boeing 747 Will Carry 8 Cheetahs Tomorrow, Landing Scheduled At Jaipur

PM Modi is gearing up to bring extinct species of Cheetah back to the nation after 70 years. Boeing 747 Will Carry 8 Cheetahs Tomorrow, Landing Scheduled At Jaipur. Watch to know more#cheetah #pmmodi #indiatv