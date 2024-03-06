Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. AU PM Anthony Albanese expresses concerns on destabilising behaviour in the South China Sea

News Videos

Updated on: March 06, 2024 19:48 IST

AU PM Anthony Albanese expresses concerns on destabilising behaviour in the South China Sea

Australian PM Anthony Albanese expressed concern about unsafe and destabilising behaviour in the South China Sea, a day after clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels in disputed waters.
Au Pm Anthony Albanese South China Sea

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement