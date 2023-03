Updated on: March 29, 2023 18:12 IST

Atique Ahmed: Ashraf brother of mafia Atique Ahmed is alone in the cell of Bareilly jail

Mafia and Bahubali from Uttar Pradesh Ashraf and Atique Ahmed must be thinking back to their earlier days. They must be considering the fact that before their convoy moved, people would hide, but now people see them both in jail.