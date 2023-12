Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:35 IST

Assembly elections result 2023: Congress leading in Telangana against its rival BRS

Congress leading against its rival BRS in Telangana. Congress has leads in 66 seats, while the ruling BRS has 39 leads. Chief Minister KCR, his son KTR, Congress leader Revanth Reddy are among big names trailing. Eatala Rajendar is leading in Gajwel and Huzurabad.