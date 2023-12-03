Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Assembly Election 2023 Results: India TV Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma Discusses Poll Outcomes

News Videos

Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:32 IST

Assembly Election 2023 Results: India TV Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma Discusses Poll Outcomes

As results of assembly elections 2023 came out, India TV Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma discussed the outcomes. He opened up about what worked for BJP and what worked for Congress in the elections.
Election Results Live Election Result Live Today 2023 Election Result Live Today Telangana Election Result 2023 Election Result Live Today

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X